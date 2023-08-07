Robert Woelfel

Robert Bernard Woelfel, 75, died at 6:17 a.m., Sunday, August 6, 2023 at his home in Jerseyville.
He was born on January 9, 1948 in Brussels, Illinois and was the son of the late Hubert and Gertrude (Pluester) Woelfel.
Bob graduated with the Class of 1966 from Jersey Community High School, and shortly thereafter was drafted into the United States Army, serving our country honorably.
He married the former Rosie Freand on November 18, 1967 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville. Their 55 years of marriage was blessed with two sons and the joys of their grandchildren and great granddaughter that followed.
“Wolfe” as he was commonly referred to in his professional career, was employed for nearly 35 years with Jersey Farmers Elevator. His career began with making feed, packing feed and hauling as a truck driver, prior to his retirement.
Growing up as part of a large family, Bob learned early on the values of faith and family, and developed a passion and love for the land and nature.
For many in the area, his knowledge for fixing things made him a popular “shade tree mechanic” amongst his friends and neighbors. He enjoyed hunting, was an avid fisherman and thoroughly enjoyed tending to his garden and sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Rosie Woelfel of Jerseyville; two sons and daughters in-law, Bobby and Amanda Woelfel of Chapin and Mike and Stacey Woelfel of Richview; four grandchildren, Terri (Cameron) Dillefeld, Austin (Alivia) Woelfel, Blake Woelfel and Kayla Woelfel; three step-grandchildren, Christian, Payton and Madison Mansfield; a great granddaughter, Oaklynne Woelfel; three sisters, Cathy Palmer of Jerseyville, Mary (Norman) Cambron of Godfrey, Pat (Kevin) Tieman of Godfrey; four brothers, Paul (Fern) Woelfel of Fieldon, Ray (Gayle) Woelfel of Grafton, Jim (Rose) Woelfel of Fieldon and Ed (Cheryl) Woelfel of Grafton.
Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Friday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard conducting military honors.
Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society or to First Hunt Foundation, in care of the funeral home.
