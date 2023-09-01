Robert Whitlock

Robert “Bob” Whitlock, a longtime resident of Bunker Hill, IL passed away at home on Sunday, August 27, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
Bob was born December 1, 1951 to Owen and Gladys Whitlock in Grafton, IL.
Bob was a simple man, with a smile on his face he was ready for anything. He loved to share his experiences and knowledge of life with his family and friends. From motorcycle riding, fishing, labor work, to just sitting on the front porch enjoying the day. Along with being a veteran of the United States Army, Bob retired from the Labor Local #338 of Wood River, IL after 38 years of hard work.
His parents and brothers (Gene and Dennis Whitlock) preceded him in death.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Sue Whitlock of Bunker Hill, IL, children, Ashley (Chris) Butler, Emily Whitlock, and Seth Paul Whitlock, all residents of Bunker Hill, IL, granddaughter Molly Butler, siblings Terry Whitlock of Cottage Hills, IL, David Whitlock of Wood River IL, and Betty Whitlock of Wood River, IL. He is further survived by several “adopted” children, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving friends.
Due to Bob’s wishes there will be no services held.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com