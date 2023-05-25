Robert A. “Tony” Thomas, 70, of Granite City, Illinois went to Heaven at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born June 23, 1952, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late William James Thomas and Virginia (Evers) Smith of Rector, Arkansas. Tony married the love of his life, Dorothy E. (Lynch) Thomas on March 11, 1984, in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Hussmann Corporation in St. Louis after 32 years of dedicated service as a machinist and was a proud member of the United Steelworkers Local #9014. He was a Christian, enjoyed attending Heritage Church in Pontoon Beach, an avid reader of the Bible and enjoyed fellowship with others. Tony loved spending time with his family and friends and loved his dog, Dixie. He loved the outdoors, was an avid fisherman, big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, technologically advanced with building computers, well-loved for his cooking and signature barbeque and he cherished family gatherings and holidays. In addition to his beloved wife of 39 years, he is survived by five children and spouses, Robert A. Thomas Jr. of Santa Rosa, California, Lisa and Robert Thomas-Paulin of Alton, Raymond and Shawna Thomas of Granite City, Lee and Karen Thomas of Florissant, Missouri and Jonathan Thomas of Granite City; four grandchildren, Brittany and Robert Kirchner, Bree Thomas, Bridget and Tyler Daech and Alexia Paulin; a brother and sister-in-law, Mitch and Karla Thomas of Warrenton, Missouri; a sister, Debbie Thomas of Rector, Arkansas; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Thomas and Jerry Thomas and a sister, Diane Tate.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. A private burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com