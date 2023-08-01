Robert Slaten

Robert Clyde Slaten, 89, died unexpectedly at 8:07 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on June 17, 1934 in Saint Louis, Missouri, one of seven children born to the late Clyde and Sophia (Reuss) Slaten.
He served our Country honorably with the United States Army as a Korean War Veteran. He went on to begin his working career with Duncan Foundry, until its closing, at which time he accepted employment with Laborers Local 338 at Shell Oil Refinery.
He married the former Marsha Gray on July 6, 1963 in Jerseyville and together they were the parents of two children.
Surviving are two children, Christina Slaten of Jerseyville and Robert Craig (Micah) Slaten of Jerseyville; two grandchildren, Tyler and Summer Slaten; as well as two great granddaughters, Aria and Alaina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leland “Pete” Slaten and five sisters, Doris DeMaestri, Shirley McEvoy, Ruth Slaten, Betty Smith and Norma Goheen.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military honors.
Memorials may be given to PACS1 Research Foundation, a rare neurological disorder.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com