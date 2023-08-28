Robert Simms

Robert C. Simms, 86, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 24, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his family.
Born February 13, 1937, as he would tell you, " twenty-mile north of St. Louis on the Illinois side of the river," he was the third of six siblings to Larry and Zelda (Johnson) Simms.
It wasn't long before he met his future wife, Linda, while she was riding her tricycle in South Roxana. Robert later had a paper route, and Linda got to ride in the bicycle basket once the papers were all handed out. They were sweethearts all the way up to the proposal. Robert began working at Laclede Steel as a metallurgical assistant and had to take a day off work to graduate from Roxana High School in 1955. Robert and Linda were married on October 12, 1956 at the Assembly of God Church in South Roxana. They spent their honeymoon in Nashville, TN and visited The Grand Ole' Opry, where they often returned and even made guest appearances on stage. Robert worked at Laclede for over 40 years before retiring along with Linda in 1996. He went back to work for the Wood River School District as a bus driver for several years before retiring again in 2019.
Robert was known by his family, friends, and community as a wonderful man with an unmatched sense of humor. He never knew a stranger, and would never pass up someone who needed help. Currently a member of Lifebrook Church in Bethalto, he served faithfully in various congregations throughout his life, and loved playing on the softball team of Central and Madison Church of Christ. Robert served on the Village Board of South Roxana and was instrumental in the construction of City Hall. He loved to work in the garden with his kids and grandkids. One of the biggest joys of his life was taking his family to their condo on Table Rock Lake. If you were in the boat, Robert was its trusty captain, if you were behind it, you knew to "hold on tight!"
Surviving are his wife Linda (Love) of South Roxana; three children, Debbie Simms of South Roxana, Patti and Kevin Dhue of Bethalto, Bobby and Angie Simms of East Alton; five grandchildren, Hannah Dhue of Valencia, CA, Caleb Dhue of St. Peters, MO, Austin, Brooke and Sydnee Simms of East Alton; sister, Carolyn Estes; brother, Terry (Brenda) Simms; sister-in-law, Shirley Simms; and dear friend, Gerri Farthing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Austin; two brothers, Jim (Virginia) and Wib; and brother-in-law, Jerry Estes.
Visitation will be from 3-7 pm, Monday, August 28 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where funeral services will be conducted at 11 am, Tuesday. Longtime friend, Mark Thomas will officiate.
Internment will be held in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.