Robert Norman

Robert Scott Norman, 58, passed away at 3:55 p.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on January 13, 1965 in Phoenix, Arizona and was the son of the late Charles and Marilyn (Kenyon) Norman.
Scott grew up in Dow and graduated from Beltline Christian School in Alton.
He married Kimberly Murphy on October 29, 1993 in Fosterburg and together they have been blessed with many wonderful memories together throughout their 29 years of marriage.
Scott was employed with Tri-City Canvas in Granite City for many years and later at Wal-Mart Supercenter in Jerseyville.
He enjoyed fishing, was an avid lover of music and was known for his wild shirts and for making people laugh with his jokes.
His greatest joys in this life, however, came from time spent with his family and his pets. His children and grandchildren were his whole world, and he treasured every moment spent with them all.
Surviving are his wife, Kimberly Norman of Elsah; four children, Jordan (Kayla Peck) Murphy of Omaha, Nebraska, Alanna (Josh) Buis of Jerseyville, Chava Norman of Elsah, Jeriah Norman and his companion, Nicole Spangler, of Elsah; four grandchildren, Amirah Norman, Rayhlynn Norman, Malachi Vehige and Noah McCollegan; two brothers, Brian Norman of St. Peters, Missouri and Eric (Judy) Norman of O’Fallon, Missouri; two sisters, LeAnne (Steve) Tavernier of East Alton and Christy (Dan) Smith of O’Fallon, Missouri.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Zachary Norman.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Criswell Cemetery in Golden Eagle.
Memorials may be given to the family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
