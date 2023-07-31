Robert Metzmaker Sr.

Robert “Bob” Dyson Metzmaker Sr., 96, died at 11:50 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born January 30, 1927 in Springfield, IL, he was the son of James Robert and Katherine (Wykofka) Metzmaker. Mr. Metzmaker served in the U.S. Army and retired as an engineer for Illinois Bell Telephone Company. He was a member of the Godfrey Baptist Church, the Illinois Bell Pioneers Club and the American Legion. On April 14, 1951 he married the former Phyllis Mayol in Springfield, IL. She preceded him in death on December 18, 2012. Surviving is a daughter, Debbie Harrington (Dave) of Alton, two sons, Robert “Robbie” Metzmaker Jr. (Barb) of Alton, and David Mark Metzmaker (Beverly) of Florida, four grandchildren, Christa Blaylock (Jody), Kyle Metzmaker (Sha Sha), David Dyson Harrington, and Shawn Harrington (Rachael), and three great grandchildren, Suya Metzmaker, Bo Blaylock, and Kyren Metzmaker. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Chellin. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Dr. Glen Greenwood will officiate. Burial will be at 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 at Roselawn Cemetery in Springfield, IL. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
