Robert Goodwin

Robert E. Goodwin, 76, passed away at 6:10am on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 24, 1946, in Alton, the son of the late Charlotte “Sweetheart” (Smith) Price. Survivors include a daughter: Ashley Dudley of South Roxana, two granddaughters: Skylar Gray, Destinee “#2” Dudley, a sister and brother in law: Maggie and Jim Risk of St. Louis, Missouri, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Robert was employed for many years as an over the road truck driver. He was past President of the Alton Eagles Aerie #254, was the past treasurer at the Alton Moose Lodge #951, was active with the Alton VFW. He formerly raced boats.
In addition to his mom, he was preceded in death by brother: Carl.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9am to 11am on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.
