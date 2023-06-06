Robert Gilman

Robert E. “Bob” Gilman, 79, went to Heaven on May 30, 2023 at 11:37 a.m. at White Hall Nursing & Rehab Center, following a brief illness with cancer.
He was born in Rosedale Township, Jersey County, Illinois on September 26, 1943 and was the third child born to William and Naomi (Groppel) Gilman.
He attended Jerseyville schools and was a 1961 graduate of Jersey Community High School. He enlisted with the United States Army in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1964.
Bob worked various jobs, and ultimately ended up farming with his Dad until 1989, when his dad’s health forced him into retirement. Bob decided to buy a farm and continue the passion he had for farming.
Bob was 46 years old, never married and then met the love of his life, DeeDee (Willis) Gilman. Bob and DeeDee married on December 15, 1989 and have been blessed with 32 ½ years of marriage.
If anyone knew Bob at all, then you would know that he was one of a kind. Bob loved to have fun with family and friends, until five years ago when major health problems left him virtually homebound. Even though he could be the life of the party, he always had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone if at all possible.
Bob was a member of Kane Baptist Church for the past twelve years; served on the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Honor Guard for fourteen years; as well as serving on the Honor Guard for the Eldred American Legion Post #1135. Bob was a proud United States Army Veteran and was very involved with helping in any capacity that he could.
Surviving are his wife, DeeDee Gilman of Jerseyville; two brothers, Roger (Barbara) Gilman of Hardin and Fred (Mary) Gilman of Michael; a sister, Linda (Larry) King of Jerseyville; a sister in-law, Jean Gilman of Fieldon; a brother in-law and sister in-law, Roger (Jamie) Willis of Mattoon; many nieces, nephews; a great uncle; along with his loyal K-9 companion, Pepper.
Also surviving are a step-daughter, Jennifer (Joey) Lavite of Jerseyville and step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his eldest brother, Carl Gilman; a nephew, Tony Gilman; as well as a step-daughter, Lee Ann Russell.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
He will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard conducting military honors.
Memorials may be given to Kane Baptist Church or to the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com