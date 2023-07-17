Robert Garrison

Robert D. Garrison, 75, passed away peacefully at 11:39 am on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born on October 18, 1947, in Carrollton, IL, Robert was the cherished son of Virgil and Florence Garrison (Schleeper).
On June 12, 1982, he married his soulmate, Susan Taylor, and they embarked on a beautiful journey of love and togetherness.
Throughout his career as a Safety Compliance Coordinator for Elantas P.D.G., Robert's dedication and professionalism shone brightly. In 2014, he retired, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and diligence.
Robert's commitment to serving his community extended beyond his professional life. For 15 years, he selflessly served as a volunteer firefighter, bravely protecting and assisting those in need. Additionally, he took on the responsibility of treasurer for five years, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to his fellow firefighters. He was also a proud member of the Grandpa Gang.
In his leisure time, Robert found solace in the simple joys of life. He took great pleasure in caring for his yard, transforming it into a vibrant and inviting space. Traveling alongside his beloved wife, he created countless cherished memories exploring new destinations and basking in the beauty of the beach. Engaging in friendly recreational games with his friends brought laughter and camaraderie, enriching his days with shared joy. Above all else, his greatest source of joy was found in the precious moments spent with his family and playing with his beloved grandsons.
Robert's greatest pride and joy were his two daughters, Stacey (Lance) Garrison of Duncan, B.C, Canada, and Andrea (Nick) Jones of Godfrey, IL. His grandsons, Thomas Jones and Charles Jones, held a special place in his heart, and he relished being their doting grandfather. In addition to his immediate family, Robert leaves behind his brother, Edwin Garrison of Utah, and his sister, Barbara (Wilbur) Cain of Jerseyville, IL. He also touched the lives of numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, creating lasting bonds through his kindness and affection.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Florence Garrison, as well as his brothers, Thomas Garrison and Paul Garrison, and an infant sister, Rosemary Garrison.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
In honor of Robert's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Grandpa Gang or the Fosterburg Fire Department.
