Robert Furtwengler

Robert E. Furtwengler, 92, of Highland, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Robert was born in Breese, IL to Ray and Rose (nee Engelmeier) Furtwengler in January 1931, where he attended St. Augustine Church and school. At the age of 21, he volunteered for the US Army. He served as Staff Sergeant Furtwengler in the Korean War, until his honorable discharge. He continued serving his country in the reserves through 1961. In 1955, he married the love of his life, Annette Meyer. Together they adopted, and beautifully parented their four children. Robert worked as a concrete finisher for Meyer Construction. Later he started Modern Concrete Construction, Inc. Simultaneously he owned Wood River Health Spa. As a sixth degree black belt, he taught Judo, Tae Kwon Do, and Korean Jiu Jitsu for eight years. He and Annette owned Tuckpointing, Waterproofing and Painting, Inc. until retirement. With the family, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing ping pong, and annual Florida vacations. Robert had a pilot’s license, and flew a Cessna. He was a member of the Highland Optimist Club, American Legion Post #439, Highland, IL, and St. Paul Catholic Church, where he sang in the church choir. His children's friends affectionately called him “Karate Bob” and “Preacher Bob,” as he taught martial arts and shared life lessons. He was an avid card player and spent much time playing poker at Hi-Top Bowl with friends. He was often seen riding his bike around town through his late '80s. As a man of devout faith he dedicated his life to God, his family and living his best life, always the optimist!
Robert is survived by:
Son - Scott (Jane Stimpson) Furtwengler of East Falmouth, MA
Daughter - Marybeth Dudash of Highland, IL
Daughter - Laura (Carl) Civella of Creve Coeur, MO
Son - David Furtwengler of Highland, IL
Grandson - Staff Sergeant, Ian (Rachel) Crase, USAF Ft. Leonard Wood, MO
Grandson - Paul Civella of Creve Coeur, MO
Grandson - Dominic Civella of Creve Coeur, MO
Grandson - Morgan Furtwengler of Maryville, IL
Granddaughter - Gabrielle (Theron) Stewart of McLeansboro, IL
Granddaughter - Ashton (Chase) Stanley of Energy, IL
Grandson - Garrett Hartung-Goelz of Goreville, IL
Great Granddaughter - Evelyn Crase
Great Granddaughter - Penelope Crase
Great Granddaughter - Elizabeth Stewart.
Robert was preceded in death by:
Father - Raymond Furtwengler
Mother - Rose (nee Engelmeier) Furtwengler
Wife - Annette (nee Meyer) Furtwengler
Brother - Delmar Furtwengler
Brother - Charles Furtwengler
Sister- Shirl Logan
Son-In-Law - Bill Dudash.
Visitation will be held at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral home on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:00 am, followed by a 10:00 Catholic mass at St. Paul Church.
Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery immediately following mass.
The Family would like to invite you to a memorial luncheon at Windows on Broadway from 12:00-3:00 pm.