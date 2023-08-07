Robert Baum

Robert “Bob” Eugene Baum, 76, died at 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s hospital.  He was born July 24, 1947 in Alton, the son of the late Louis and Eileen (Hyman) Baum.  Bob worked for many years as an auto body technician with Andy’s Auto Body in Alton.  On August 3, 1966 in St. Charles, Missouri he married Mary Ann Gallup, and she survives.  Also surviving are four children, Michele Boomershine (Rick), Melissa Gonzales, Sara Baum, Robert Eugene Baum, Jr. (Jodi), fourteen grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, a special granddaughter, Sincere, three brothers and seven sisters. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and one granddaughter.  A memorial service will be held at a later date.   Memorials may be made to the family.  Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com  