Robert Banghart

Robert J. Banghart, 90, of Hardin, passed away on September 1, 2023, at home with his family by his side.
He was born on September 18, 1932, the son of Joseph and Lenora (Breden).
Robert married Elizabeth Schuman on December 26, 1959, at St. Norbert's Catholic Church.
He served in the US Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Hardin American Legion Post 636.
Robert worked as a Supervisor for Olin Corporation
He was a member of St. Norbet's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Hardin, served on the Calhoun County School board for 3 terms, enjoyed bowling and golfing, woodcarving and carpentry work, especially building furniture. He loved reading, westerns, and showing horses.
Robert is survived by his loving spouse Elizabeth Banghart, one son, Michael Banghart, a sister, Mary Ann Sinclair, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, James Banghart.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin with Fr. Don Roberts celebrant.
Inurnment will follow at Silver Creek Cemetery in Kampsville.
