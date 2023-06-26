Robert Allen Osborne, 71, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born November 22, 1951 in Alton, IL, he was the son of Jack and Betty (Harris) Osborne. Robert served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 1038 in Kane, IL. He retired from the maintenance department of Clover Leaf golf course. Robert is survived by his longtime companion, Janice “Sue” Kennedy of Kane, IL, a daughter Dionne Osborne of Kane, IL, a step-daughter, Breanna Kennedy with (Adam Tinker) of Alton, IL, and step-son, Brian Kennedy with (Susan Kennedy) of Jerseyville, IL. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, Josh, Kyleigh, Korby, Hannah, Ethan, Samantha, Alex, Carissa, Brandon, Frankie, Adalynn, and six great-grandchildren, one brother, Jack Osborne of Bethalto, IL, and a sister, Tina Huch of Alton, IL. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert “Chuck” Osborne Jr. and a sister, Patricia Watts. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Robert & Chuck. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Strawberry recall hits Illinois and Missouri stores
- "New Illinois" movement gains momentum
- Opposition building against freelance workers legislation in Illinois
- Court action continues in gun ban cases
- Godfrey homeowner assists in arrest
- Illinois gas stations have new incentive to sell higher-blend ethanol
- Jerseyville teen dies after Saturday crash
- IDPH urging people to "Fight the Bite"
- Pritzker says he will veto transmission line bill
- Sparks gets into weekly trash pickup business