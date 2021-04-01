obit stock
Zada N. Berghoff, 81, died at 8:02 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her home in Alton.  Born September 13, 1939 in Alton, she was the daughter of Falcom and Evelyn N. (Jones) Foley.  She married Clarence “Bob” Berghoff on March 16, 1974.  He preceded her in death on March 20, 1990.  Mrs. Berghoff worked for Owens Illinois Glass and also for Olin Brass.  Surviving are three daughters, Delane G. Jones of Kaufman, TX, Dawn G. Christian of St. Robert, MO, and Foley A. Moore (Dennis) of Peoria, AZ, one son, Dale Stiritz (Susan) of Godfrey, eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.  Also surviving is a brother, Randall F. Jones of Brighton and a sister, Sandra Foley of Alton.  There will be no services.  Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter.  Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
