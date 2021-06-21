Yuriy V. Bolsunov, 31, passed away at on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Alton, IL.
He was born on June 29, 1989 in to Viktor I. Bolsunov and Anna Werner.
In addition to his parents, Viktor (Katryna) Bolsunov and his mother, Anna Werner; he is also survived by two brothers, Sergey (Sasha Snell) Bolsunov, Andrey (Carissa) Bolsunov; his grandmother, Lubov Werner.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of funeral services at 1 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL
Burial will take place in the Upper Alton Cemetery.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Yuriy V. Bolsunov please visit our Sympathy Store.