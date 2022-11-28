Xavier Contell Agullo, 37, of Fairview Heights, IL passed away at 5:42 a.m. Fri. Nov. 25, 2022 at his home with his family surrounding him while under hospice care.
He was born Nov. 30, 1984 in Barcelona, Spain to Marta Agullo Legido of Barcelona, Spain and the late Javier Contell LLopis.
On Nov. 26, 2013, he and Danny Morris were married in Boise, IA and he survives.
In addition to his husband and mother, Xavier is survived by his step-father: John Mike Caño Bartkewitz.
Xavier had worked for Allsup. He enjoyed Dragon Ball, video games, soccer and was an avid FC Barcelona fan and loved his dogs.
Services are private.
