Wray Reynolds Green, 82, passed away 12:48 pm, Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon.
Born December 8, 1938 in St. Louis, he was the son of Clarence and Frieda (Brown) Green.
He had worked as a Box Car Inspector for the railroad before retiring.
On May 22, 1993 in Granite City, he married Susan Wagner. She survives.
Surviving also are his twin children, Chris (Joanna) Payne of Suffolk, VA and Danielle Payne of Collinsville; five grandchildren, Diesel, Sawyer, Averly, Arden and Wesley; and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.
Burial will be in Brown Cemetery in Steelville, MO.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.