Bethalto
Winona Faye Challandes, 91, of Bethalto, passed away on December 28, 2022 at Rivercrossing of Alton while under the care of BJC Hospice.
She was born on June 17, 1931 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of the Late Lorney & Nona (Turner) Peacock.
Winona graduated from Bloomington High School, received her Bachelor's Degree from Illinois State University and her Master's Degree from SIUE.
She taught in the Alton School District at East Junior High and then Lewis and Clark Elementary in Wood River, IL
Winona married Julius Challandes on November 28, 1952 in Bloomington and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2012.
She volunteered with the Cub Scouts, served as a Den Mother, and was a Girl Scout Member.
Winona is survived by three sons , Jeff Challandes and his wife Sheri of Edwardsville, Phillip Challandes and his wife Kim of Bethalto, and David Challandes and his fiancé' Kay Smith of Brazil, Indiana; five grandchildren, Kristin Challandes, Christopher Challandes and his wife, Karen, Carly Challandes, Shelby Maurer and her husband Clay, and Casey Challandes; three great grandchildren, Lincoln Challandes, Hayes, Maurer and Case Maurer; a sister Ramona Augspurger and her husband Don of Normal, IL and Roy Peacock and his wife, Evelyn of Normal, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of Funeral Services at 1 pm Wednesday January 4, 2023 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the Bethalto Police Department.
