Winona "Beth" Frye, 80, died Monday, March 21, 2022 at SSM DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri. 

Surviving are her children:

Wayne (Diane) Frye of Jerseyville

Cheryl (Bruce) Sandberg of Godfrey

Becky (Harold) Inlow of Jerseyville

Angie Partridge of Jerseyville 

Sister: Kathy Plough of Alton 

12 grandchildren; 30 great greandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022 where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday. 

Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. 

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to The Family, in care of the funeral home.