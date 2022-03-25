Winona "Beth" Frye, 80, died Monday, March 21, 2022 at SSM DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri.
Surviving are her children:
Wayne (Diane) Frye of Jerseyville
Cheryl (Bruce) Sandberg of Godfrey
Becky (Harold) Inlow of Jerseyville
Angie Partridge of Jerseyville
Sister: Kathy Plough of Alton
12 grandchildren; 30 great greandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022 where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to The Family, in care of the funeral home.