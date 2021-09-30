Winifred Joan Bensman, 84, died at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society in Mountain Home, AR. Born October 21, 1936 in Alton, she was the daughter of James and Winifred (White) Howard. She married Donald William Bensman on December 29, 1956. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2002. Surviving are two daughters, Debora Lutomski (William) of Denver, CO, and Mary Rios (Steve) of Parker, CO, two sons, Tom Bensman (Cathy) of Mountain Home, AR, and Jim Bensman of Alton. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Alyssa Killebrew (Brandon) and Eric Lutomski, one great grandson, Ethan Killebrew, and a sister, Mary Jane Metz of Delta, CO. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Katie Wittman. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to Saint Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home, AR or St Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, IL. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
