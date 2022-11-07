Wilma Sanders

Wilma Mae Sanders, 98, passed away at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022, at River Crossing in Alton, IL.
She was born on June 4, 1924, in Central City, KY, the daughter of R. Foster Ford and Ruby (Hill) Ford Spaulding. Wilma married Lester M. Sanders on March 14, 1942, at First Christian Church in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1977.
Wilma was a member of First Christian Church of Wood River, IL. She previously was a long-standing and active member of Cherry St. Baptist Church in Alton for 40 years where she served as Deaconess and choir member; and a previous member of First Christian Church in Alton, IL. She was a 25-year member of Make Today Count, as well as a member of Suburbia Toastmistress, Kings Klowns (Laughter for Shut-ins), DeMolay Mothers, Heritage Days, and the Quilters Guild. Wilma was active with hand crafts and enjoyed cross-stitching and crocheting.
She is survived by her daughters, Glenna Camp (Tom) and Laura Gill (Frederic) both of Alton, IL; a granddaughter, Becki Rhyne (Randy) of Edwardsville, IL; six great-grandchildren, Olivia Bromaghim, Jacob Bromaghim, Noah Combs, Kailee Dale-Rhyne, Samantha Echard (Zach) and her family, and Zachary Rhyne; as well as two sisters, Charlotte Ford of New Orleans, and Nancy Hatcher of Covington, GA and her family; and a close friend whom she thought of as a daughter, Beth Ehrhardt of Atlanta, Georgia.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband and parents; along with her stepfather, Irvin Spaulding; a son, Clifford F. Sanders; and an infant brother, Thomas Lee Ford.
A private graveside service will be held on November 12 and an inurnment will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Wood River or the American Heart Association.
