Wilma “Jean” Pilgrim, 92, passed away at River Crossing Nursing Home, Alton, IL on Friday, May 13, 2022.
She was born on December 1, 1929 in Witt Township, IL, daughter of the late John & Fannie Miller. On May 1, 1949 she married Edward F. Pilgrim. He died on June 24, 2015 after 66 years of marriage. Jean and Ed worked together at the Tom Boy in Wood River that they owned for many years. They loved to golf and travel with friends. They were members of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Bethalto.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Spurgeon of Edwardsville, and Linda (Jack) Leverich of East Alton, and a son Edward M. (Diane) Pilgrim of Ballwin, MO. Nine grandchildren – Amie (Jeff) Brechtel, James Spurgeon, Tom (Erin) Kochan, Jeff (Alison) Kochan, Jeff (Beth) Leverich, Tim (Katie) Leverich, Alex (Michael) Matthews, Edward P. Pilgrim, and Matt Pilgrim, and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ed Pilgrim, brother Harold (Ruby) Miller, sisters Ruby (Wendell) Egelhoff, and Marilyn (Henry) Snoddy.
Visitation will be Friday, May 20 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 11 a.m. by Father Tom Liebler.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 132 Butcher St. Bethalto, IL 62010 – memorial masses, Angel Fund, or Food Bank.
