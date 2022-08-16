Wilma Georges

Wilma Marie Georges, 100, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Friendship Village of Chesterfield, MO. She was born September 19, 1921 in St. Louis, MO to Max William “Bill” and Anna (Hodapp) Harder. She married Charles L. Georges on February 14, 1942. He preceded her in death on May 1, 1982. She is survived by daughter, Jeanne Hansen of Wayne, MI, daughter, Janet (Sonny) Ussery of St. Peters, MO, son, Robert (Ruth) Georges of Ramsey, MN, daughter, Marie Georges of Alton, IL and daughter-in-law, Barbara Georges of St. Louis, MO as well as 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren (plus one more on the way), nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles W. Georges, her grandson, Paul Georges, and her sister, Ann Perkins. She was employed by Schnucks Grocery in Alton for 12 years until 2014. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton where she was a member since 1948. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. A luncheon will be served at the church after the committal service. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
