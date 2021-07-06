South Roxana Fire Chief William “Todd” Werner, 48, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Barnes – Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born on September 9, 1972, in Carlinville, Illinois, the son of Josie (Fischer) Sparks of Wood River and the late William “Bill” Sparks. He married Sonja Krotz on August 26, 2006, in Bethalto, and she survives. In addition to his mother and his wife, Todd is survived by three sons: Christopher Moore, Devin Moore, Austin Moore, a sister: Carla Lattimore of Godfrey, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Todd has been in fire service for thirty years and with the South Roxana Fire Department since 1996, becoming the Chief in 2013. Todd has been employed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for the last three years. Todd is a member of the South Roxana Dad’s Club, a member of the Madison County Emergency Management Association, and is currently a Village Trustee for the Village of South Roxana.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 2pm to 9pm on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Roxana Nazarene Community Theater with a First Responder walk thru at 7pm. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Roxana Nazarene Community Theater. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the South Roxana Fire Department to be used for permanent memorial at a later date.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.