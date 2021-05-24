William Ewing.jpeg
William Thomas “Tom” Ewing, 75, died at 1:28 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his home in Alton.  Born February 9, 1946 in Wood River, he was the son of Earl Dennis and Burley Mae (Butler) Ewing.  Mr. Ewing retired from the maintenance department at the Alton Belle Casino and was a member of Union Local 649.  On March 26, 1964 he married the former Virginia “Ginger” Klopfer in Alton.  She preceded him in death on April 23, 2009.  Surviving are five daughters, Mercy Hargis (Kevin) of Alton, Lena Wright (Rodney) of Alton, Debbie Dunn (Randy) of Wood River, Laura Heaton (Paul) of East Alton, and Stormie Heaton (Denny) of Kansas City, MO, 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.  Along with his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Ewing.  Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.  Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
 
 
 
 
