William Steinbrueck

William E. Steinbrueck, 90, of Alton, Illinois passed away on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on November 13, 1932 in Peoria, Illinois to the parents of Elmer and Pearl (Winslow) Steinbrueck.
Bill retired from Olin Brass Corp. after 32 years of service and was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
He married the former Janet (Jackson) in Alton, Illino is on May 24, 1956 and she survives.
Bill is survived by daughter; Jill (Greg) Lorsbach of Godfrey, IL., son; Paul (Lori) Steinbrueck of Godfrey, IL., 4 grandchildren; Korby and Jacob Piel, Jackson Lorsbach and Peter Steinbrueck, sisters; Joyce Dentinger of Peoria, IL, and Jerry Keplinger of Peoria, IL and several sisters-in law, brothers-in law and nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time.
A private burial will be held at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, Illinois.
Memorials may be given to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation)
