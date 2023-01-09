William Stairwalt, 95, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Eunice Smith Nursing Home. Born February 4, 1928 in London Mills, IL, he was the son of Russell Byron and Anna L. (Voorhees) Stairwalt. Mr. Stairwalt served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church. He retired as a school teacher having worked in Sparta, Edwardsville and Libertyville as chairman of Industrial Arts. On June 2, 1956 he married the former Helen Wood in Sparta, IL. She survives, also surviving are two children, Mark William Stairwalt of Sparta, WI and daughter Beth and grandson, Zachary Lampman.
Avid square dancers, Bill and Helen also taught Round Dancing throughout the Midwest and were invited to teach in New Zealand and Australia.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to Godfrey First United Methodist Church.
