William Smith

William R. Smith, 73, of Bethalto passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home. He was born September 10, 1949 in West Frankfort, IL to Omar Smith Sr. and Virginia (Dodds) Smith. He served his country in the United States Army. He married Thresa Winfree, August 18, 1972 in Meadowbrook; she preceded him in death December 4, 2020. William enjoyed playing his guitar, collecting coins and watching military documentaries.
He is survived by his daughter, Courtney (Ryan) Smith of Hamel; two sons, William Tyler (Molly) Smith of Alton and Robert James Smith (Kelly Fielder) of Bethalto; four grandchildren, Brendan, Alyxandria, Alora and Jakob and a sister, Anne Simpson of Lenoir City, TN.
In addition to wife and parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Omar Smith Jr.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of services at 1 p.m. at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com