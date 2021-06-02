William Keaton Siglar, II, 66, passed away 11 pm, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at his residence.
Born February 13, 1955 in Ogden, UT, he was the son of Lillian Marie (Fessler) Siglar of East Alton and the late, William Keaton Siglar.
Bill had worked at the brass mill for the Olin Corporation.
He is survived by his mother; daughters, Tammy Siglar of East Alton, Joni Siglar of Granite City; four grandchildre, Ryan Siglar, April Siglar, Damion Lindsay and Ariana Lavinge; brothers, Dallas Siglar of East Alton, Joey Siglar of Godfrey; sister, Linda Siglar of Jerseyville; and nephew, Christopher Siglar of Godfrey.
Graveside visitation will begin at 11 am, Thursday, June 3, followed by at a service and burial at 11:30 in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the Diabetes Foundation and/or American Heart Association.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.