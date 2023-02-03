William C. "Butch" Sands, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL.
He was born on Sunday, November 18, 1951, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of William and Ruth (nee Spicer) Sands.
On Friday, May 10, 2019, he married Elizabeth Ann Sands nee Reed at Edwardsville, IL, who survives.
He was a member of the Am Vet-Collinsville, Group Service Representative for AA.
Born at E. St. Louis, IL, and at age 17 he served with the US Army from January 7, 1969 to December 23, 1971. Later he joined the US Army Reserves. After the service he worked for Metro East Industries, doing maintenance for Norfolk & Southern Railroad. He retired after a stroke in 2008. He had lived in Elsah, Granite City and moved to Highland, in Nov 2021.As a youth he was a champion roller skater at Thunderbird Rink. He enjoyed playing the guitar, live music, collecting model railroad pieces, astronomy (moon watching and the whole universe) and fishing.
Survivors include:
Wife - Elizabeth A. "Beth" Sands, Highland, IL
Daughter - Heather (Paul) Klein, Mascoutah, IL
Son - William A. "Aaron" (Tina) Sands, Breese, IL
Son - Christopher S. "Chris" (Significant Other Maggie Daniels) Sands, Mascoutah, IL
Step Daughter - Courtney E. (Significant Other Cate Skiles) Halford, Edwardsville, IL
(Cate's Daughter-Natalie Hanlon)
Step Son - Cameron O. Germain, Granite City, IL
Grandchild - Meaghan (Dylan) Staten
Grandchild - Madalyne (Colton) Johnson
Grandchild - Taylor Daniels
Grandchild - Makayla Daniels
Grandchild - Jackson Daniels
Grandchild - Gavin Sands
Grandchild - Garrett Sands
Grandchild - Alison Sands
Great Grandchild - Due in February.
He was preceded in death by:
Father - William Sands
Mother - Ruth Sands
Brother - Charles Morgan.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Graveside Service will be at 12:30 PM on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO,
Memorial contributions may be made to 22 Project.