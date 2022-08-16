William Phipps

William Marvin Phipps, 79, died at 9:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Asbury Village in Godfrey. Born July 31, 1943 in Alton, he was the son of William W. and Ruth (Kappler) Phipps. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves and retired as a machinist for Boeing in St. Louis where he helped build the Space Shuttle Columbia. He was an avid outdoorsman, leather craftsman and wood worker, and above all loved his family. On April 4, 1964 he married the former Ruth Ann Droege at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2012. Surviving are two daughters, Annette Heinemann of St. Charles, MO, and Mary Bower (Kenneth) of St. Louis, MO, three sons, Brian Phipps (Elizabeth) of Grafton, Matthew Phipps of Moberly, MO, and Samuel Phipps of Godfrey, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, a brother, Ronald Phipps (Chris) and his beloved K-9 companion, Pinky. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Charles Phipps. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Five Acres Animal Shelter, 1099 Pralle Lane, St. Charles, MO 63303. Online guestbook and information maybe found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
