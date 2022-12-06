William R.” Bill” Philipp, 90, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 4:05 am at Bria of Godfrey, IL with his family by his side.
Bill was born on January 6, 1932 in St. Louis, MO the son of Willie and Hedwig (Funk) Philipp. He married Janet Kroeger on October 8, 1960 at St. Peter’s E & R Church in St. Louis, MO.
In his younger years Bill worked as a Computer Operator at National Lead for 29 years. He then worked for John Hancock Insurance and Edelen Door until he retired. He was a member of St. Peter’s UCC in Ferguson, MO and on St. Peter’s Cemetery Management Committee and Chairman of the Cemetery for 35 years. Bill volunteered his time with many church activities and helping with the Girl Scout Troops. Above all, he was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janet Philipp of Bethalto, IL; daughters, Carolyn Oesterle (Keith) of Bethalto, IL and Allison Philipp of Wheeling, IL; granddaughters, Anna Engelman (Seth) of Belle Plaine, IA, and Laura Smith (Gillian) of Bethlehem, PA; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Adelaide Engelman; nieces; nephews; and five goddaughters.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, William Philipp Jr.; two sisters, Hildegard Philipp and Rosemary Brewer; and a brother, Reinhard Philipp.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. John’s UCC in Midway. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in St. Louis MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s UCC- Midway for the Capital Fund.
