William Parker

William E. “Bill” Parker, 84, died at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Godfrey. He was born July 20, 1938 in Alton the son of the late William E. and Elizabeth (Burcham) Parker, Sr. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He loved to play golf, chess, racquetball and handball, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Bill retired after 38 years as an electrician with IBEW local 649. He also served for several years as an assistant Business Agent of local 649. Following retirement, Bill was employed as an electrical inspector for the City of Alton. He also served as Alderman for the Second Ward. On December 5, 1964 in Alton, he married Rita Peters, and she survives. Also surviving are three sons, Brian Parker of Sun Prairie, WI, Peter Parker (Peggy) of Glendale, MO and Tim Parker of Palm Desert, CA, four grandchildren, Drake Parker, Jack Parker, Luisa Parker, Emma Parker, and his beloved dog, Sadie. One brother, James Richard Parker of Wood River, three sisters, Elizabeth Parker of Godfrey, Joan Haasis of Phoenix, AZ and Theresa Smith of Port St. Lucie, FL. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Jane LaBrot. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or The American Lung Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
