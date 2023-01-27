William Merkle

William "Bill" Merkle, 71, a life-long resident of Alton, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He was born October 26, 1951, in Alton, IL to Dittmar and Virginia (Schulz) Merkle.
Bill is survived by his sister, Karen (Terry) Davey; his brother Steve (Jodi) Merkle; a niece, Katherine Davey; nephews, Joseph Davey, Zachary (Cait) Merkle and Tyler (Kelly) Merkle as well as numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dittmar and Virginia Merkle.
Bill worked as an electrical engineer for 48 years after graduating from Southern Illinois University in 1973.
He will be remembered for his loyalty, kindness, work ethic, and interest in family history.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeff Holtman O.F.S. will officiate.
Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of one's choice.
