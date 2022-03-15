William Massey II

William H. Massey II, 63, of Alton passed away on March 13, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wm. H and Wanda Lee (McPherson) Massey I.
William served his country in the United States Army, was self-employed and traveled the country. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his daughters, Cindi (Myles) Musgraves, and Sara and Megan Massey; three grandchildren, Presten Pierson and MaKaylyn and Myles Massey; two sisters, Sharon (Roger) Thomas, and Kim Johnson; a brother, Harold (Dana) Martin; and the mother of his children, Caren L. Massey- Blackburn; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 10:00 an until the time of service at 11:00 am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com