William Joseph Schroeder, age 80, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 12:16 pm at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, IL. Joe was born on November 2, 1940, in Alton, IL, the son of the late Joseph Mark and Mary Catherine (Welch) Schroeder. In 1985, Joe married his wife Cynthia S. Saller, at St. Matthews Church in Alton. Cynthia preceded Joe in death on, January 7, 2018. Joe is survived by a son, Benjamin J. Schroeder, of Russellville, AR; two grandchildren; and a brother, Charles B. and wife Cheryl Schroeder of Danville, IL. Joe was a florist. He owned and managed the family business, Milton Flower Shop and Greenhouses Inc. in Alton, IL for over 40 years after his father died. Joe was a veteran of the US Army. Joe was cremated as per his wishes. Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of William Jospeh Schroeder please visit our Sympathy Store.