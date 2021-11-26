William Joseph Gentry, 75, died at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born November 6, 1946 in Eddyville, KY, he was the son of Elta B. (Mitchuson) Heater of Alton and the late Bill Heater. Mr. Gentry served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and retired from Sander’s Sanitation in Alton. Along with his mother he is survived by a brother, Ronald Heater of Hawaii, two sisters, Judith Gaffney (Butch) of Alton and Debbie Northcutt of Alton, numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, including a special great niece, Ashley Kraushaar and great nephew, Shane Barton Jr. Besides his father he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and David Heater. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the family. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
