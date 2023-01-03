William James McFall 46, graduated into heaven December 30, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his parents, Juanita Marie (Lutz) McFall, James William McFall and a sister Carrie Marie McFall all from Alton. He was preceded in death by grandparents Nola Marie (Hoover) Lutz, John Carol Lutz of Alton, Bonnie Ellen (Evans) McFall and James Cullen McFall of Xenia Ohio.
He graduated from Alton High School in 1995 and enlisted in the Marines, but they released him in boot camp due to an injury. He was employed at McDonald’s, in East Alton, for 7 years during which he underwent a Bone Marrow Transplant March 1, 2000.
Bill attended Brown Street Baptist Church of Alton Illinois since he was born, September 23rd, 1976. Bill trusted Jesus Christ for his salvation at the age of 6 and followed in believers’ baptism soon thereafter. He participated in the Awana program and earned its Citation Award for completing 10 years of required study.
Bill was a people person, always ready to talk to a stranger, even on a bus. Since he was a kid, he was especially close to our senior servants, always asking them if they needed a hug.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 9:00 am until the time of Service at 11:00 am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL.
Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Brown Street Baptist Church’s building fund.
