William John Hubbard, III, 70, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.
Born September 16, 1951 in Alton, he was the son of William John, Jr. and Bobbie (Polk) Hubbard.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, he was a member of the South Roxana American Legion; and a long-time member and deacon at 1st Baptist Church in Hartford.
Surviving are his wife, Stephanie (Lewis) Hubbard; three daughters, Tera (Anthony) Brasel of Maryville, Denise (Brian) Gernon of Hartford, Krystal Hubbard of East Alton; six grandchildren; two sisters, Katherine Scott of East Alton, Virginia Bartlett of South Roxana; sister-in-law, Robin Hubbard; two nieces and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Richard Hubbard.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Friday, April 29 at 1st Baptist Church in Hartford. Pastor Tom Plogue will officiate.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Military honors will be presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials may be made to 1st Baptist Church in Hartford.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.