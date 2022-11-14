William Hayden

William H. “Bill” Hayden, 64, passed away November 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born July 6, 1958 in Alton to Charlia and the late Patricia (Fritchman) Hayden.
Bill was a barber until he retired last year. He enjoyed NASCAR, playing golf, watching sports, and was always entertained by his great grandson.
He is survived by his father, Charlia Hayden of Rosewood Heights; his daughter Kari Kahl (Matt) of Medora; two brothers, Danny Hayden (Teri) of Alton and Robbie Hayden of Rosewood Heights; two granddaughters, Devyn Kahl of Roxana and Hunter Kahl (Joe Carrigan) of Shipman; a great grandson Ryker of Roxana; a nephew, Jason Hayden (Frankie) of Knoxville, TN, and their daughter, Bill's great niece Morgan.
The Celebration of life ceremony will be a private event with only close family members.
