William Forsythe

William (Bill) Garnett Forsythe, 87, of Alton, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his home. Born August 18, 1934, in Land Between the Lakes, KY, he was the son of the late Oscar B. Forsythe and the late Hester Elizabeth (Bloodworth) Forsythe.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from General Motors.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Jane Forsythe (Hudson) also of Land Between the Lakes, KY; two brothers Mason Forsythe and Ross Forsythe; five sisters, Beatrice McNally, Elsie Faughn, Francis Eaker, Cyble Trimm, and Levada Aldridge.
He is survived by one daughter, Sherri McBride (Ed) of Alton, IL; two sons, Terry Forsythe of Alton, IL and Randy Forsythe (Kathy) of Dallas , TX. Four grandchildren, Dustin Snyder, Brandon Forsythe, Lindsey Snyder, and Lauren Forsythe; two sisters, Charlene Forsythe and Genon Bridges.
William was a pillar of the family and will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com