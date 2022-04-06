William Ezell Jr.

William “Poppy” Clarence Ezell Jr., age 83, of Troy, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home. Bill was born on August 2, 1938 in Doniphan, MO, a son of the late William Clarence Ezell Sr. and Eunice Ezell.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a dear friend. On August 30, 1997, Bill married Shelia Harris in Marshall County, KY. He was a faithful member of Bethel Church in Troy, IL. Bill retired as a hot band recorder from Granite City Steel. He enjoyed working in his yard, traveling out west and bird watching. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Bill loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife on February 7, 1995, Carolyn Ann (Price) Ezell; son, Randy Ezell; siblings, Jerry Ezell and Paula Arnold; and by a grandson, Christopher Hrbek.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Shelia Ezell of Troy, IL; loving children, David (Julie) Ezell of Edwardsville, IL and Lisa Hrbek of Granite City, IL; daughter-in-law, Diana Ezell; proud grandfather to Bonnie Hawley, Bradley (Christina) Ezell, Rachel Ezell, Kelsey Hrbek, Ian Boyer, Keira Shelton and Kamdyn Ezell; proud great-grandfather to Ethan, Avalyn, Aela, Pollyanna, Bradley II and Truman; special cousin, Larry David Ezell; extended family and many dear friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating.
Private family interment will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Bethel Church or Disaster Relief. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.