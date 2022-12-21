William “Pat” Patrick Early, 84, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at his home at 9:07 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. He was born August 5, 1938 in Granite City, a son of the late William “Bud” and Lenora (Adams) Early. He married Patricia J. (Barnes) Early on August 24, 1963, in Granite City and she survives. He was a plumber by trade and retired in 2000 from Granite City Steel after 25 years of dedicated service as a foreman. He proudly served his country with the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of the Granite City Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. 1063 and St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. He enjoyed his days of playing golf and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three children and spouses, Patrick (Caroline) Early of Clayton, Missouri, William Early of Los Angeles, California and Anne (William Fredeking) Early of Edwardsville; four grandchildren, Becky Klinefelter, Annie Earlysmith, Jake Early and Zoe Early; a sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Richard Connell of Alton; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Early.
In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. A private family burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com