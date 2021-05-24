William Doyle Hollis, 97 and 8 months, formerly of Edwardsville Illinois, passed away at 11:25a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, under palliative care at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
He was born on September 8, 1923, in Alton, Missouri, the son of the late Henry and Sara (Nance) Hollis. He married the former Eddie W. Hollis on November 1, 1941, in Alton, Missouri, and she preceded him in death on September 16, 2017. Survivors include four sons and daughters in law: Jim and Jan Hollis of Brownsville, Kentucky, Herbert and Helen Hollis of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Nicholas "Nick" and Linda Hollis of Salina, Kansas, John and Vickie Hollis of Effingham, Illinois, one daughter Gail Matthews of Brownsville, Ky. Twelve grandchildren and their spouses: Ye Hollis, Jay and April Hollis, LaDana Hollis and her companion: Mauri Taylor, Dean and Terri Hollis, Belinda and Willie Gregory, Nick Hollis II, Tom Hollis, Stephanie Tappendick, Johnny and Jessica Hollis, Jared Hollis, Jessica and Tim Lewis, Melissa Stark, Forty great grandchildren, fifteen great - great grandchildren, a total of 82 descendants that called him Dad, or Grandpa. A dear sister: Mildred Sullivan of Roxana, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Doyle was employed for over twenty - five years as a Gauge Switchman at Granite City Steel. He was a former member and trustee at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church in South Roxana. He loved gardening, fishing, and doing mechanic work. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served in World War II.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son in law: David Matthews, a grandson: Jimmy Dale Hollis, Jr., a great granddaughter: Amber Tappendick, and a sister: Opal.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Illinois Free Will Baptist Board of Missions (IGO) and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.