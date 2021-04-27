William Eugene Denother, 84, passed away 6:15 am, Monday, April 26, 2021 at Integrity Healthcare of Alton.
Born in Alton on January 22, 1937, he was the son of William and Mae (Patsink) Denother.
U.S. Army veteran, he worked as a Table Packer for the Olin Corporation before retiring in 2002.
On August 7, 1966 in Alton, he married Judith Flowers. She survives.
Surviving also are three daughters, Jessie (Keith) White, Gail Lewis, Brenda (Mark) Schelm; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Richard Denother and Robert Denother.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Lievers; and son-in-law, Ronnie "Bruiser" Lewis.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Thursday, April 29 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Ingersoll Cemetery in Foster Township.
Memorials may be made to Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter.