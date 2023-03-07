William Davidson, Jr.

William "Bill" Davidson, Jr., 79, also known as "Papa," passed away at 6:39 AM on March 3, 2023, at Christian Northeast Hospital. He was the son of the late William and Justis (Bennett) Davidson, Sr., and was born on January 31, 1944, in Memphis, Tennessee. Following the death of his mother in 1949, Bill was brought up in Samburg, Tennessee, by his father and stepmother, Dathel O. Davidson. He married the former Sherry Mick on September 6, 1963, in Washington Park; she survives. Other survivors include a son, Anthony "Tony," and Barbara Davidson of East Alton; three grandchildren, Mallorie and Wyatt Flatt, Mackenzie Davidson and Matt Mellenthin, and Anthony Davidson; three great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Davidson-Vassar, Isabella Mellenthin, and Liam Mellenthin; a brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Cheryl Davidson of Highland; and a stepsister, Martha Jo Rayshell of Murphysboro, Tennessee.
Bill first worked at Hunter's Meat Packing in East St. Louis before moving on to work as a machinist at Olin in East Alton. He loved fishing, watching horror and western films, eating ice cream, taking the River Road to Grafton, and going to the Alton Belle, among other activities. He also loved spending time with his family and pets. Bill enjoyed telling stories, and he often talked fondly of his upbringing in a rural area of Tennessee. He was a good man who would sacrifice everything to help someone in need.
He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. His grandkids affectionately called him "Papa"; it was a name he wore proudly and one he was known by to so many. He enjoyed an extraordinary bond with his granddaughter Mallorie. During his final moments, she and her sister, Mackenzie, were by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, and a son, William "Billy" Davidson III.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials are suggested for The Catty Shack, PO Box 374, Hamel, Illinois, 62046.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.