William D. Tarrant Jr., “Bill”, 83, formerly of Alton, IL, found eternal peace at 1:44 AM on November 12, 2021, at his home in Raleigh, NC, with his wife by his side.
He was born the only son to the late William D. Tarrant, Sr., and Ada M. (Kennedy) Tarrant on July 14, 1938, in Alton. Along with his parents, three of his six sisters, and six of his brothers-in-law preceded Bill in death: Anna Lee Shoaf (Carl), Louise Freeman (Robert), Georgia Eberlin-Rogers (Charles), Glen Schoeneweiss, Ralph Hon, and Albert Epperheimer.
Following his graduation from Alton High School in 1956, Bill was a tow truck driver for Cliff’s Towing, worked assembly at Alcan, and was a welder for AO Smith, General Steel and Laclede Steel. He then started a career with Clark Oil Company working for a couple of station owners prior to opening his own “Bill’s Super 100” in Rosewood Heights. After leaving Clark, Bill worked for Ted’s Motorcycle World, Madison County Firemen’s Association, and Securitas Security Services. Most recently in 2019, he retired from Illinois Central Bus Company as an Alton school bus driver.
He was a loving, caring, and devoted husband, dad, and grandpa. He loved watching the shows Larry’s Country Diner, Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting, and old episodes of Hee Haw for the old country and hymnal sounds. Cars and motorcycles were a passion of Bill’s, and he traveled with his wife of 44 years, Martha “Carol” (Milligan) to over 40 states on his Honda Goldwing with Bunkhouse Camper. He was a 46-year member of the Bethalto Masonic Lodge #406, of which he was Past Worshipful Master. He was an Ainad Shriner, and a retired Rosewood Heights volunteer firefighter.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his son Gary McEuen (Cindy) of Wilsonville; five daughters, Tamara Tarrant Smith of Tarpon Springs, FL, Linda McEuen Moore (Mike) of Alton, Monica McEuen Perkinson of Wood River, Michelle Montgomery Ervin (Tim) of Napa, CA, Melissa Montgomery Zwirblia (Tommy) of Raleigh, NC; six grandchildren; three sisters, Polly Schoeneweiss, Betty Hon, and Norma Epperheimer; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9:30am until time of services at 12:30pm on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Brian Magnuson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or your local Hospice.
