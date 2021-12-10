William “Brad” Lewis, 50 of Alton died at 8:28 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He was born on January 5, 1971 in Alton to the late David Lewis and Billie Trigg. She survives and resides in Alton.
Brad worked for Larry Mead Concrete and Fast Eddie’s as a bartender.
In addition to his mother, survivors include 2 sons; “Wil” Lewis of Alton, Ben Lewis of Alton, 3 brothers; Tony, Matt and Chad, 4 sisters; Christina, Kerri, Sarah and Laura, many nieces and nephews. Service will be at a later date. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com