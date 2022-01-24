William Bourland

William “Bill” Ray Bourland, 49, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on June 11, 1972, in Alton, IL, the son of Robert E. and Ada M. (Brown) Bourland.
Bill was employed as a cab driver for Airline Cab. He was a member of the Fuzzy Hat Club. Bill enjoyed music, playing his banjo and guitar, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his family and friends and loved to harass his nieces. He was also a gun collector and was an excellent marksman.
He is survived by his mother Ada; sister, Jennifer Staggs; 3 nieces, Janey Wathen, Alexandera Wathen and Tabi Rae Latchford and 2 nephews, James Latchford and Simon Staggs.
Bill was preceded in death by his father Robert; grandparents, Ray (Ada) Brown, Ezra Bourland, Lowell (Marguritte Bourland) Beasley.
Per his request cremation rites were accorded.
Memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com